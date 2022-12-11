Saltoro Capital LP Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Saltoro Capital LP cut its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Arcosa comprises 0.1% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Arcosa by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arcosa by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACA opened at $58.95 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Stories

