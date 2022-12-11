Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $290.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

