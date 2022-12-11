Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. National Pension Service grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,176,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,239,000 after purchasing an additional 214,199 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,172,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,452,000 after buying an additional 910,060 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 30,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

KMI stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

