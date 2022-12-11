Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 44,343 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,824,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.74.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.