Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises 1.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.39. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18.

Several research firms recently commented on RHP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

