Royal Bank of Canada Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

