Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Larry Hoff bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
