Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In related news, Director Larry Hoff bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

