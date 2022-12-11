Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,939.83

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $6,939.83 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010774 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00048479 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020972 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00240188 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

