Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,572 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.65) to GBX 5,700 ($69.50) in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.0 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

