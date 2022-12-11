RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. 1,442,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RingCentral has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $198.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.87.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,052 shares of company stock valued at $586,905. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,510,000 after acquiring an additional 175,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $83,500,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RingCentral by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

