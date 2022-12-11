Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 61.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth approximately $764,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

