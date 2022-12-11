Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) PT Raised to €20.00

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €18.79 ($19.78) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rexel from €23.30 ($24.53) to €26.50 ($27.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rexel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rexel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rexel from €20.30 ($21.37) to €18.30 ($19.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Rexel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Rexel has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

