Reviewing (NYSE:AMS) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

(NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -35.73% -22.10% -11.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 4 8 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $64.86, indicating a potential upside of 45.42%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares and Exact Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.48 -$595.63 million ($4.10) -10.88

has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.