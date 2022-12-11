Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.49 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Request has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $94.49 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012216 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021003 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00240103 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. More information can be found at https://request.network/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

