Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $148.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $152.00.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.63.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.70. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

