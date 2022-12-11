Reef (REEF) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Reef (REEF) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $63.68 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009604 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $949.53 or 0.05530501 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00507178 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,811,038,617 coins and its circulating supply is 20,811,027,917 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

