Rarible (RARI) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (RARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 3% against the dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $29.37 million and $1.11 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00012094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

