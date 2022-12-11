Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. Ramaco Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.77-$2.87 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. 961,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.46). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $136.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

