Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Qumu Stock Up 2.0 %

Qumu stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Qumu has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qumu Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

