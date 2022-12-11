Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Qumu Stock Up 2.0 %
Qumu stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Qumu has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.65.
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
