Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.