Quantum Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Snowflake by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Snowflake by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Price Performance
NYSE SNOW opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $377.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 0.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.