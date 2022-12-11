Quantum Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Snowflake by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Snowflake by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $377.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

