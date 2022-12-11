Quantum Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.2% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $320.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.99. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $620.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

