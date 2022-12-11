Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 456.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $98.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.