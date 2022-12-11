Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.87. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $159.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

