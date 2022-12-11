Quantum Price Hits $0.0001 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,019.52 and $181,215.97 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010773 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005791 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00240502 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,676.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

