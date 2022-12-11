Quant 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.41 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $120.15 or 0.00699727 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $16.41 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.
About Quant
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
