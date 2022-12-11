Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.30 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $239.90 million and approximately $51.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00013377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.27 or 0.07421587 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025526 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,448,045 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

