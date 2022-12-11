Polygon (MATIC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.80 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00005218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.80 billion and approximately $136.72 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002043 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05436027 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00509731 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.08 or 0.30201841 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
