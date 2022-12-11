Piper Sandler Trims SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price to $220.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIVB. TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $401.24.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $220.27 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $752.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

