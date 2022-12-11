Physicians Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.5 %
Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.