Physicians Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

