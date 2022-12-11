Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.00 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $324.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

