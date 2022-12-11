Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,076,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 181,424 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,970,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

