Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 474,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,514,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,837,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.3% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.31.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $219.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

