Physicians Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MO opened at $46.71 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

