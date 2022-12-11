Physicians Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

SBUX opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

