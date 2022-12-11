Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 675 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $163.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.71 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $288.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

