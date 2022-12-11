Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $12.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.57.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 645,437 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 587,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,165,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 270,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 265,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.
Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 0.5 %
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.