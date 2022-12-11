Oxen Market Cap Tops $10.76 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $142,298.99 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,118.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00452206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021915 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00882950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00111686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00625268 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00259505 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,055,608 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

