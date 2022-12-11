Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.20 million and $6.47 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002034 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.
Origin Protocol Profile
Origin Protocol’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,913,256 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol.
Buying and Selling Origin Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.