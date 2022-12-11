ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.41–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$191.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.52 million. ON24 also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

ON24 Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE ONTF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. 579,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. ON24 has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $360.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Institutional Trading of ON24

About ON24

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $8,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 547,219 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $5,051,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 191,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 154,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 129,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

