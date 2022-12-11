OmniaVerse Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $236,150.64 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

