OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $225,164.65 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

