Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. TNF LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $53.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

