Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 387.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $156.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

