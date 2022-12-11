Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $373,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $89,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $323.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $544.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

