Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.70.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $483.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

