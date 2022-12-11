Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

