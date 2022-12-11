Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires Shares of 149,786 Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises about 1.6% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned about 0.45% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30.

