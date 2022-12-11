Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 4.3% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after buying an additional 253,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after buying an additional 3,282,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $292.23 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $362.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.84.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.