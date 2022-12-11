NS Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NS Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
NS Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NSSXF opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. NS Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.
About NS Solutions
